Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s marriage, seems to hit a snag. There have been rumours flying about everywhere about their divorce. Stories about their divorce have been making the rounds recently for a few days now. But none of them has given any clear statement on this matter.

Amid all these rumours, Sania Mirza shared yet another cryptic post on her Instagram account. She tied the knot with the former skipper of the Pakistan cricket team in 2010. Due to their professional commitments, Sania lives in India, while Shoaib lives in Pakistan. The couple also announced their show a few days back. The show is titled ‘ The Mirza Malik Show’, and that’s for a Pakistan-based OTT platform UrduFlix.

The couple was spotted shooting for their show in Dubai, and yet Sania Mirza shared this vague post on her Instagram story that read, “You are human, made of light and dark. Love yourself enough to allow being a little fragile. Learn to give yourself a break on days when your heart feels at its heaviest,” according to reports by Pinkvilla.

Fans think that it is a publicity stunt in order to promote their show. Both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have not come out clean with their current relationship status. Shoaib was last seen in the T20 panel during the T2o World Cup earlier this month. Keep watching this space to know more.

