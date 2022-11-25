After the stupendous performance of his last film JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan is back to big screens with Amar Kaushik’s directorial Bhediya. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, the film was one of the most anticipated films ever since it was announced. The actor duo has been on a promotional spree for quite some time until its release. But even before the fans could enjoy the film, it was already subjected to piracy. Reportedly, the film has leaked online. Yes, you heard that right!

A night prior to its theatrical release, the makers hosted a premiere of the show that saw the who’s who of industry marking their presence. Scroll down for more details.

If the latest media reports are anything to go by then Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya has become the latest target of piracy as the full film in HD was leaked online. The pirated version of the film is now available on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Telegram and others. It is being said that people are searching for the film on these sites using keywords like Bhediya Free Download, Bhediya MP4 HD Download, Bhediya TamilRockers, Bhediya Telegram Links, Bhediya Movie Free HD Download and Bhediya Free Download Link.

Reportedly, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan starrer is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD.

Before Bhediya, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 was subjected to piracy when it was also leaked online by the netizens. But nothing stopped the film from firing crackers at the box office while taking it by storm.

Meanwhile, Koimoi also watched, reviewed and starrer Bhediya with 3 stars and wrote, “You’ll come in for Varun Dhawan, but will stay back for Abhishek Banerjee!”

For the unversed, Bhediya is film producer Dinesh Vijan’s third horror-verse film followed by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree and Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma starer Roohi.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on new films being leaked in theatres on the same as of their release? Do let us know.

