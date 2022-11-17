Sridevi was one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of yesteryear. Right from her blockbuster films like Chandni, Laadla, and Mom to English Vinglish and others, the actress grabbed eyeballs every time she sizzled on screen. However, the stardom didn’t come easy to the actress as she was often labelled as the s*x siren of the industry.

In today’s throwback piece, we bring you an interesting story when the late actress she had slammed a reporter.

In an earlier interview, Sridevi had clapped back at a reporter when she was asked about showing more skin than others. The actress then asked if the people who reveal a lot more skin should be number one. When Sridevi was asked, “What do you think of your image as the s*x siren of Hindi cinema?” she replied saying, “I feel very bad. When people come and tell me how beautiful I looked in a film, I don’t react. But when they tell me I acted well I feel proud.”

“If that’s the case then whoever reveals a lot should be number one. Why are they not? If I look s*xy just wearing a saree, can I help it? There are so many girls who reveal much more but they don’t look anything,” Sridevi told India Today.

In the same interview, the English Vinglish actor even called Himmatwala her first big commercial hit in Hindi cinema. “My bad luck was that my first big hit in Hindi films turned out to be a commercial one (Himmatwala). When I did a character role in Sadma, the picture flopped. So people started casting me only for glamour roles. But one day I’m going to prove to everyone that I can act also,” adding “I have realised that glamour is important but not vulgarity. Now it is out of the question that 1 would do any revealing shots. 1 would love to do art films without make-up. And I would love to do a crying role. But, so far, I am not satisfied as an artiste. I have not done the role where I can say, chalo. at last I have done it.

