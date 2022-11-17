Time and again we have seen Bollywood celebrities getting into heated arguments with journalists and paps at various occasions. Early this year, we saw John Abraham getting annoyed by a journalist’s question who asked him a question about the box office success of The Kashmir Files. Well, the recent case if about Arjun Kapoor who shut down the reporter who questioned him about s*x before marriage.

Recently, the actor attended the launch of MTV’s Nishedh Season 2 where he was answering many questions about abortion, tuberculosis, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD), and other such issues.

However, during the press conference, Arjun Kapoor subtly shut down a reporter who asked him about having multiple partners and s*x before marriage while reciting a Shah Rukh Khan dialogue. When the reporter asked, “Our country’s identity, our country’s strong culture — where one should not have s*x before marriage — why do you think before or after the wedding, there should be multiple partners or have open s*x because India’s identity is one man one woman. We live once, we die once, and we marry also only once,” AK asked him who has created this identity, a reporter named SRK.

Further when Arjun Kapoor said, “Shah Rukh Khan is not India’s identity,” he replied saying that SRK is promoting the idea. Refusing to believe it, AK said he won’t do it. “In a person’s life, there are many highs and lows. You meet lots of people, you explore a lot of relationships. When you decide to get married, it is a bigger deal than perhaps not being married. Being in a relationship is a bigger deal but not as big as marriage. There are processes to reach that stage,” said the Ishaqzaade actor.

Arjun Kapoor further said on the event, “Before that, if you are curious, you want to discover life, aap uss pehle insaan se milke ye nahi decide kar sakte ke issi se shaadi hogi. How will you know if they are right or not? If you’re compatible or not? At the age of 18-20, what do you understand about love? Many times you think it is true love but later you realise you want to focus on your career or we cannot live up to this relationship because there are a few things that are not working out. That’s allowed, why is that not allowed? When you ask questions such as ‘multiple partners’, this is not a video game. So change your question, the answer is logical.”

