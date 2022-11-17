It is a well-known fact that noted actors and actresses in the film industry are the brand ambassadors of various big brands. They reportedly charge whopping amounts for their appearance in the commercials. While Salman Khan is among the top celebs in terms of their signing fees and appearances in movies, tv shows and more, a recent report has revealed how much the Bigg Boss host charged for his recent Pepsico India advertisement.

Salman Khan was last seen in an extended cameo in the Telugu movie Godfather and is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movies including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3 which are expected to hit the screens next year. On the other hand, he will also be making guest appearances in the Marathi film Ved and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.

Meanwhile, the latest commercial of Pepsico featured online begins with a boy going over to the restaurant counter and asking the lady to take his Pepsi back and give him a soft drink with more fizz. The next scene depicts Salman Khan passing his drink to the boy and as he takes a sip of it, he gets amazed by the fizz in the drink. As the boy requests the lady to get the same drink, Salman Khan reveals that it is the New Pepsi with a refreshing fizz.

While the fans enjoy the new commercial featuring Salman, a recent report by Siasat claimed that the actor usually charges Rs 4-10 Crores but he was paid Rs 8-10 Crore for the latest ad. This comes out as a shock to many because many other talented actors in the industry charge less than this amount for an entire film. However, it is Salman Bhai’s swag that every brand wants him to be their face at any cost.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan, who has earlier featured in the commercials of Byju’s, Hyundai, etc reportedly charges a sum between Rs. 5.5 Crore and Rs. 10 Crore, according to a MensXP report. Moreover, Alia Bhatt charges between Rs 1 Crore to Rs 3 Crore while Akshay Kumar gets Rs 8 Crore to Rs 10 Crore per ad. Even Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star Ranveer Singh reportedly gets around Rs 3.5 and 4 Crore per commercial.

