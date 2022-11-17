A lot is being said and written about Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan ever since reports of him replacing the latter in the third instalment of Hera Pheri surfaced on the web. While the fans were taken aback by the latest twist in the cast, Kamaal Rashid Khan has given another shocker to Akki fans. Recently, the self-proclaimed critic drop a video of himself where he opened up about Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in 3 of his films.

After replacing him in Bhool Bhualiyaa and Hera Pheri, the actor might also replace Akki in the upcoming instalment of the Housefull franchise.

In his recent video, KRK dropped some shocking statements about Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan’s fees. He revealed that to give his nod to Housefull 5 he asked for 126 crores but the producer declined it.

In the video, KRK said, “Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 ke hit hote hi Akshay Kumar ka bada bhari nuksaan hua aur uski wajha bhi yeh ki Akshay Kumar ki jitni bhi hit filmein thi unke nirmatao (producers) ke liye ek naya hero tayyar hogaya jiska naam hai Kartik Aaryan. Ab woh sabhi nirmata khade hogaye the line mein Kartik ko sign karke Akshay Kumar ko replace karke unn filmo ka sequel banne ke liye. Aur yeh hum sabhi jaante hai ki Housefull aur Hera Pheri franchise bohut badi hai.”

He further revealed, “Akshay Kumar ne maange 126 crore jabki Firoz Nadiadwala ne offer kiye 65 crore yaani ki aadhe. Lekin Akshay ne uss price pe film karne se inkaar kar diya.” “Firoz bhai ne Kartik ko sign kiya hai 41 crore mein. Yaani ki agar who Akki ko sign karta toh 126 crore dena padta aur Kartik ko dena pad raha hai sirf 41 crore. Toh yeh 85 crore toh film banane se phele hi bach gaye aur Firoz bhai ki doosri calcution toh yeh hai ki jo Kartik ki film ka theatrical business hoga woh Akshay Kumar ki film se kam toh bilkul nahi hoga.” Watch his video below:

Soon after the news of Kartik Aaryan entering Hera Pheri universe surfaced on the web, KRK had Tweeted, “Kartik did #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in place of Akki. Kartik has officially signed #HeraPheri3 to replace @akshaykumar ! Kartik has signed #Houseful series next film which will be official soon. Means Kartik has replaced Akki in his 3 films. But why? What’s the reason? My review coming.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar asking for 126 crores and Kartik Aaryan getting 41 crore for Housefull 5? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

