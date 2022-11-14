Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made his debut with Yash Raj banner’s film Band Baaja Baraat in 2010. Since then he has come a long way and has become one of the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry. However, it wasn’t a cakewalk. He struggled for over three years trying to get work before taking Bollywood by storm.

The Simmba actor recently attended the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco where he received the Etoile d’Or award. During the event, he also spoke about his Bollywood journey and Hollywood aspirations. He recalled the initial struggling phase before his big Bollywood break.

As reported by Deadline, Ranveer Singh recalled how a ‘prominent producer’, who is no more now, had ‘unleashed his dog on him at a private party for fun’. This occurred despite the fact that the producer had invited Ranveer at the party for a meeting.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor said, “This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?’. I didn’t consider myself to be smart, so I said: ‘I think I’m a hard worker.’ He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be s*xy’. I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now.”

Ranveer Singh gave several critically and commercially successful films since his debut in 2010. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was a box-office disappointment. Currently, he has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

He also recently landed in trouble after posing n*de for a magazine photoshoot. The picture soon went viral on social media inviting wrath from a certain section of the netizens.

