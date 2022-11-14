Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have lately been under the radar over their rumoured divorce. The couple has been married for almost 12 years now and is blessed with a son, Izhaan. The world knows their respective profession but are you aware of their whopping net worth which will totally leave you jaw-dropped? Scroll below for all the exciting details.

As most know, Sania is an Indian tennis player. She was a Doubles World No. 1 and has established herself as one of the highest-paid, most well-known and influential athletes in India. Shoaib, on the other hand, has been a former captain of the National cricket team and is currently a part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As per various reports on the internet, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have a combined net worth of over 500 crores. From their garage full of luxury cars to their real estate properties, they’re living like king-size! Below is a list of their most prized possessions:

Lavish Properties

Sania Mirza is a proud owner of a lavish property in Hyderabad which is worth about 13 crores. The ace Tennis player also owns a place in Dubai, which is located in the Palm Jumeriah Islands. Shoaib Malik also has a huge bungalow in Pakistan.

Cars

Sania has a thing for cars and her classy collection including an Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Range Rover is proof enough. The Pakistani cricketer is no less as he has a fleet of cars including Evo, Mercedes, and Nissan in his garage.

Earnings

Like most celebrities, Sania Mirza earns a lot from her brand endorsements. To begin with, she’s the ambassador of Telangana state along with being a UN Goodwill ambassador. It is reported that she makes more than USD 3 million (around 25 crores in INR) every year.

Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, also has a net worth of 250 crores. He’s currently playing for the Karachi King in PSL. Along with that, he makes money via commentary gigs.

All in all, Shoaib and Sania are truly living life like the ultimate power couple!

