Popular tennis star and Pakistani cricketer, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik who tied the knot on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony are rumoured to be divorcing soon or have already divorced. Since there’s no official announcement, the netizens are curious to know the reality and the reasons behind their separation, given that’s the case.

The couple has been in the headlines due to their nationalities, especially during the early days of their marriage. While Sania is a proud Indian, Shoaib on the other hand is a born Pakistani. Despite the difference, Sania-Shoaib has shared some serious couple goals over the last decade where Indian netizens also loved calling Shoaib ‘India’s official Damaad’. Unfortunately, as per the news and sources, their 12 years long marriage is now at stake.

While some sources reveal that the couple is already divorced, living separately while only the paperwork remains to be done, others are considering this as fake news. To share light on the same, famous celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares what exactly the stars tell about both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. Let’s find out.

A roller-coaster ride for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

As per what the current stars depict about both Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, marital life looks really disturbed. In fact, the couple has been facing and dealing with personal issues for more than a couple of years now. Nothing good seems to be happening in their personal lives.

While Sania Mirza continues to give her 100% in both her personal and professional life, Shoaib Malik on the other hand doesn’t look that serious. As a result of which, his career is also not that brightening in the future time.

Sania-Shoaib couple likely to split apart, can get separated

After closely analyzing Sania Mirza’s horoscope and stars, it is clear that her marriage life doesn’t look that happening and great as it was 4-5 years back. There are chances that their marital relationship can get heavily impacted by the existence and involvement of a third person from Shoaib’s side. Despite trying various ways for making their marriage work, both Sania and Shoaib will eventually fail, resulting in getting separated.

However, it is suggested that both should act respectfully and maturely while splitting their ways to not make their kid’s life, Izhaan a troubled and complicated one. Talking about Izhaan, the kid is very close and attached to his mother – Sania who is a momma’s boy at the end of the day.

Insights on Sania-Shoaib’s astrological readings

Sania Mirza’s Rahu and Guru with the combination of Ketu are together which is causing roughness and hard time in her personal life. However, she will continue to do great in her future endeavors, be it in representing India through Tennis globally or by coming up with her own Tennis academies. Due to how her stars are aligned, she also might feel confused and disturbed, making her life complicated.

Whereas, Shoaib Malik’s Guru and Mercury are not that strong and great. He probably won’t be able to do much good with his life professionally in the coming time which might tend to evoke a sense of irritation, depression, and anxiety in his life. Whereas, Sania’s professional future looks great. Also, if both get separated, Shoaib Malik can move into a new relationship soon whereas for love to knock at Sania‘s door, it might take around 2-3 years more which is not concrete.

