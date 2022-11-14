Ever since Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan entered the controversial house Bigg Boss 16, he’s been in the news owing to his past. The Humshakal’s director was accused by multiple women during the #MeToo wave including actresses like Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumar, Saloni Chopra, Mandana Karimi and Rachel White.

The actresses had levelled some serious allegations against Sajid Khan, who was then removed from many projects. After staying away from the limelight, he now returned to TV with Salman Khan’s show.

Now Sajid Khan is once again hitting the headlines as a woman has come to the forefront and accused him of se*ual harassment. During the latest interview, a woman named Sheela Priya Seth levelled some serious allegations against the filmmaker. Speaking to Jagran, Sheela Priya Seth shared the ordeal and said, “I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, but because of some of his antics I was taken aback.”

“He kept looking at my private parts for about five minutes straight and said that ‘you should get the surgery done as your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood’. He even said that I should use some oils to enlarge my breasts. And my breasts should be massaged daily, then only I will be able to get work in Bollywood, said Sheela about Sajid Khan.

Earlier, speaking to a section of media, Sherlyn Chopra was heard saying, “Sajid Khan ke sir par kisi aur ka nahi par Salman Khan sir ka haath hai. Aur unke hote Sajid Khan ka koi baal tak banka nahi kar sakta hai. Mai call karti rahi, message chodti rahi fir mai jab yaha aayi, toh keh rahe hai ‘jis officer ko aapka case saunpa gaya wo is samay yaha par hai nahi.’ Maine kaha meri guzzarish hai ki e lady officer ko mera case saunpa jaye, mai unko apna bayaan dena chahungi.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts about the latest #MeToo accusation on Sajid Khan? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

