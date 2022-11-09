Raj Kundra, Bollywood’s one of the most popular producers and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband, often hits the headlines. For the unversed, earlier this year, Sherlyn Chopra had filed a complaint against Raj, claiming he produced and distributed p*rnographic content. She had also accused him of harassing her mentally. Raj Kundra was arrested based on the complaints. However, later he was granted bail.

But ever since he got out of jail on bail, Raj has not been showing his face and uses different, unique masks to keep himself away from the media glares. However, recently, Sherlyn Chopra has been on the news after accusing Sajid Khan of s*xual harassment. Now, Raj has opened up about her and slammed the actress.

Recently, on Twitter, a netizen asked Raj Kundra hinting at Sherlyn Chopra, “Yes i saw latest p***y licking scene of #Sherlynchopra released 2 days back on her onlyfans, its very hot, but curious to know how @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice can file case against you on her complaint? I guess they don’t watch hot sexy videos.”

To this, Raj shared his opinion and lashed out at Sherlyn Chopra and called her a ‘menace to society’. Raj Kundra’s Tweet can be read as “This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon…matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1.”

Check out the thread here:

Dogs LOVE to bark and some love to finger! Doesn’t take rocket science to google these words and many links will pop up exposing the barking dog. @MahaCyber1 has been informed they have date and time stamps to expose the lying female dog! 🧿🙏 — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) November 5, 2022

This is my exact point! Who is she blaming for her own produced X rate content on only fans that she has monetised! She is talking about vulgarity and women rights yet producing this kind of filth! She will be arrested soon…matter of time! She is a menace 2 society! @MahaCyber1 https://t.co/PJ3DM2rNuw — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) November 8, 2022

Well, this Sherlyn Chopra-Raj Kundra-Sajid Khan-Rakhi Sawant fights are getting nastier with each passing day. What do you think? What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments!

