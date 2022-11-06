After a lot of Tu Tu Main Main, Sherlyn Chopra has stated that her fight is not with Rakhi Sawant but with people who se*ually exploit others. The catfight which started over #MeToo accused Sajid Khan, has now dragged each other to the court. We recently told you that Sherlyn Chopra filed a defamation case against Sawant after the latter called her a ‘p*rn star. Now in her answer, Sawant has filed a count defamation case against her.

In the latest turn of events, the former Bigg Boss contestant has filed a complaint against her following which Chopra’s statement has left netizens going ROFL.

In the video, Sherlyn Chopra said, “Aree meri ladai uske saath kabhi nahi thi. Woh zinda hai, nahi hai. Jee rahi hai, marr rahi hai. Mujhe koi vaasta hi nahi tha uske saath. Zabardasti aagayi iss ladai mein. Aree yeh ladai youn soshan ke khilaf hai. Yeh ladai youn soshant karne walo ke khilaf hai. Aap sab dekh rahe naa kya karrahi woh. Jo loh youn soshan karne walon ka virodh karte hain unka virodh karrahi ho.”

“Aree behan side hatt. Tere se ladai nahi hai hamari. Tere bhaiyon se hai ladai. Jaa kar pooch apne bhaiyon se kya kiya hai,” she added. Soon after the clip surfaced on the web, netizens tolled the actress. A user wrote, “Daar gai Didi daar gai rakhi ne todda bola ki eske video dikaungi to daar gai,” another said, “Ye rakhi se ladd rhi hai kyoki usko lagta hai agar rakhi biggboss me gayi to saath me controversy ke liye isko bhi chance mil jayega.” Check it out the video which is shared by a celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, bashing Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra had told a section of media, “Rakhi Sawant had recently mentioned in her interview that she will hit me, or kill me. According to our constitution, nobody has a right to send death threats. My legal team has filed a complaint under the IPCs 499 (Defamation), 500 (Punishment for Defamation), 509 (Word, gesture and act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 503 (Criminal Intimidation) the complaint is filed in Juhu Police Station.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra’s catfight? Do let us know meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi!

