The weekend is finally here and it’s time for some extra dhamaal on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16- ‘Shanivaar Ka Vaar’. The ‘Vaar’ is not only packed with unlimited drama, and entertainment, but anxiety and nervousness as the three nominated contestants gear themselves up for the most dreadful moment in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house – the eviction.

Tonight, before being joined by Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra – the cast of ‘Double XL’ on stage, the dabangg host Salman Khan gives every contestant a reality check! He begins by saying, tonight’s eviction will happen with a twist, putting every contestant on edge. From pulling up contestants on their behaviour in the house to telling them to start playing the game better, there’s no holding back the host in tonight’s episode!

Host Salman Khan starts with Gori Nagori’s performance and grills her for her inexplicable arrogance on the show, declaring her the mastermind in the house. The host highlights her contemptuous behaviour towards her fellow contestants and reveals that if someone is dominating anyone in the house that person is Gori. He further unveils her strategy of making friends in the house for her own benefit including using MC Stan as a pawn in her plan.

Salman Khan also addresses Gori Nagori’s behaviour of revolting against each captain and alarms her to change her game trajectory if she wishes to reach the finale. On the other hand, upset with Shiv Thakre for choosing her when asked who amongst Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will exit first, Priyanka confronts Shiv, accusing him of being biased. But things in the Bigg Boss 16 house get heated up and a brawl breaks out when fingers are pointed, and the rest of the house gets involved especially Priyanka’s bestie Ankit Gupta.

It’s going to be interesting to see if Ankit will become Priyanka’s knight in shining armour during the fight or if Gori will take Salman Khan’s advice and change her game strategy!

After a gruelling schooling session by Salman, it is time for an outpour of entertainment with many fun moments during the ‘Vaar’. Tonight, the Bigg Boss 16 stage is graced by the gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi along with their co-actors Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra for the promotion of their upcoming movie, ‘Double XL’. The cast plays a game involving the housemates where all the contestants must deliver a given dialogue wearing dentures. Laughter fills the room, especially when Sonakshi asks Archana Gautam to deliver her popular dialogue ‘morr bana dungi’ while wearing the denture.

In a shift of gears, the fun fades and you can feel the tension loom over the house. Before the evicted contestant is revealed, the host gives the three nominated contestants – Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma – an eye-opening insight into who are their friends and who aren’t! Soundarya is in for the shock of her life when she learns that her beau Gautam Singh Vig indulges in making fun of her behind her back along with other contestants of the house. Heartbroken and upset, she gets a chance to confront him of how he never stood up for her and if you love someone you stand up for them. Will Gautam be able to explain or redeem himself? Will the two lovebirds be able to solve their issues, or will the sword of elimination keep them apart?

