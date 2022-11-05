It’s been a little over a month since TV’s most controversial Bigg Boss returned with its 16th edition. The contestants have been putting their blood and sweat to entertain the audience but all in vain. Even after a month of its release, the show is yet to make its place in the TRP list of the top TV shows. Meanwhile, fans are also witnessing newly blossomed love stories between Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta and Gautam Singh Vig-Soundarya Sharma.

On Shukravaar Ka Vaar, we saw Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal entering the house with an interesting task. The actor duo appeared on the show to promote their recently released film Mili.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will once again be seen reprimanding contestants for their wrongdoings. Last night we saw him slamming Shalin Bhanot for his ‘chicken rant’. A while back, the makers of Bigg Boss dropped the promo of an upcoming episode on their official social media page and it grabbed netizens’ reaction.

In the clip, Salman Khan is seen bashing Sajid Khan while calling him out for his hypocrisy and double standards. The Dabangg actor slammed the filmmaker which is being lauded by the netizens. Watch the promo below:

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Ye sakal se hi frod lagata hai but ye khal smartly rha hei ye har baar abdu ko nomination mei daalta hei ya fhir kuch pucha jaaye ki kya kerna tho ye abdu ko hi target kerta kuki or kisi se ye panga lena nhi chata sabka acha banke rehna chata hei kuki isko pata hei abdu ko ye cantrol ker lega but kisi or ko nhi kuki or tho iski asliyat saamne le aayenge.”

While another wrote, “Mujhe Sajid bilkul pasand nhi Sajid ka ek kaam h sumbul insult karna uska mazak banana apne apko bht smart samajhna jo dusron ke ghadhe khodtein h wo khud usme gir jate hai.”

A third user wrote, “Isko nikalo bahar. Bloody fake. Iska anger aur gaali galoch dekh liya”

“Right Salman aisa lag raha hai bigg boss ne security rakha hai Sajid ko kam na kaj dushman anaaj ka is sal Farah khan Nahin aaegi,” “Shajid kisi kaam ke nahi hai ye sirf abdu ke sath baith ke baat banane me hai” read a few more comments.

For more interesting gossips and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

