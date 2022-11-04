Double XL Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra

Director: Satramm Ramani

What’s Good: The only comedy during the whole film is unintentional comedy!

What’s Bad: I’d rather spend 300 bucks on a Cheesy Lava Gourmet Burger Meal because that’s what this film preaches, to be fat no matter what

Loo Break: A rather long one, longer than you’d usually take after the Cheesy Lava Gourmet Burger Meal

Watch or Not?: I’d rather watch how the cheese melts on my Cheesy Lava Gourmet Burger Meal

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 128 minutes

User Rating:

Rajshri (Huma Qureshi) loves cricket! So much so, for some reason, she doesn’t dream about ‘presenting’ the match (she wants to become a sports presenter) but dancing with a ‘wide-one-sided-smile’ Shikhar Dhawan at an event. I love to review Hollywood films, when will I dream of having a dance with Ana De Armas? Okay, so she’s a Meerut girl, whose parents are trying hard enough to get her married but it’s hard because of her ‘Double XL’ size.

Somehow she crashes with Saira (Sonakshi Sinha), a fashion designer from Delhi, both crying in a washroom blaming their ‘Double XL’ bodies for the mess in their life. Saira has pitched a fashion travelogue to some investors & she needs a director for the same. Question: What’s more logical than asking an aspiring sports presenter (who hasn’t even got a job yet) to direct the travelogue which might be the last chance to prove yourself? Answer: The story of this film.

Double XL Movie Review: Script Analysis

Before we start talking about the script of the film (which doesn’t deserve to be talked about), let me share a couple of incidents that happened before & during the film. There was a pill (strategically placed) right in front of my seat on the floor & I didn’t expect the makers’ this kind gesture of providing a headache pill even before the film started. While watching the second half, the fire alarm started buzzing & deep down in my heart I was wishing it to not be a false alert (but it was!). I overheard somebody saying “Kaash thodi si aag hi lag gayi hoti!” (That somebody’s me).

Back to Mudassar Aziz’s script (always loved him for Happy Bhag Jayegi & now, will hate him for this) which attempts to be ‘progressive’ showcasing body positivity but boils down to be a story almost glorifying being fat under the garb of ‘staying healthy’. Before you judge me for my comments, I’m a ‘Double XL’ person myself & there wasn’t a single scene that had me connected. Dialogues like “What you’re searching in door gagan ki chaon mein, is in gori teri gaon mein” purely showcase how amateur everything about this film is.

Double XL Movie Review: Star Performance

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha clearly seem to be emotionally charged up for this story but unfortunately, the script does them no favour in channeling all that energy in the right way. Both carry the dramatic portions well but fail to hold the attention in anything other than that.

Had loved Zaheer Iqbal in Notebook but here he’s nothing more than a failed clone of Salman Khan. His character in the film, asks people to call him whatever ‘Zo Za Zoo’ (for 3467 times) & I’d prefer ‘Zoo’ for him going all apesh*t. Mahat Raghavendra is shown as this permanently stoned person who carries stuff even on a plane & I want to know where did the writers score their stuff while sketching his character. Just want to report that dealer to the police.

Double XL Movie Review: Direction, Music

Satramm Ramani has tried to put up a good-looking picture together from whatever mess he had received as a story. Everything looks fresh but there’s no use because no one will notice over the extremely dull layer of script & screenplay.

The songs suck big time & don’t deserve more than 13 words in this review.

Double XL Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, the subject required more sensitive handling, gut-busting comedy, and ultra-smart writing & because this had neither of them. I wish I should’ve taken that pill!

One star!

Double XL Trailer

Double XL releases on 04 November, 2022.

Share with us your experience of watching Double XL.

Advertisement

Yet to watch Akshay Kumar’s Diwali release, read our Ram Setu Movie Review here.

Must Read: Doctor G Movie Review: Not ‘Male Touch’, But Ayushmann Khurrana Might Lose The ‘Audience’s Touch’ If This Continues!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram