It’s been a month since TV’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss returned with its 16th edition and began airing on national TV. Hosted by Salman Khan, two contestants Sreejita De and Manya Singh have already bid adieu to the show. While the show is yet to attract an audience towards watching the show, we have been witnessing new twists and turns every now and then including Shekhar Suman’s segment Bigg Bulletin.

Ever Sunday, Suman enters the house to host the special segment where he calls out the contestants for their wrongdoings and even selects a few for the special interview with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While many have been enjoying Shekar Suman’s special segment Bigg Bulletin in Bigg Boss 16 a section of social media has been calling it ‘boring’. During his latest interview, the senior actor reacted to the same and even addressed the reports of his comparison to OG Host Salman Khan. Suman feels that people who are jealous of ‘successful people’ always criticize. He even called them ‘paid bots’.

Shekhar Suman told Indian Express, “These things happen only when you are successful. It could be the work of rival channels, competitors or even people who don’t like the fact that I am back. I have a reason to believe so as the reaction wouldn’t have been so extreme. There are people who love it and then there are a few who hate it.”

If there was genuine criticism, it would have been an average reaction. The ones calling it boring are jealous people or bought bots. Also, social media is a fallacious space where people are hiding behind unknown masks,” he added further.

Speaking about netizens drawing comparisons between him and Salman Khan, Shekar Suman said there cannot be a comparison. He said that the show is a ‘light-hearted conversation with a tinge of sarcasm’. “If I was hosting the entire show, the comparison would have been inevitable,” said the actor.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know! Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Karanvir Bohra Gets Massively Trolled For Latest Shirt-less Look While Riding A Bike, Netizens Call Him “Laundo Ka Rakhi Sawant”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram