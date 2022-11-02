Entertainment industry has been celebrating Halloween and we saw Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and other celebrities dress up as iconic characters. Joining the list of ladies was Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash who channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn. Scroll below for why netizens have been sparking a meme fest as she shares glimpses of her look.

It was quite a star-studded event as Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain threw a Halloween bash at their Mumbai residence. Amruta Khanvilkar, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni were among others who were a part of the celebrations. Teja also graced the event along with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash dressed up as Audrey Hepburn as she wore a strapless black bodycon dress with frill detailing across the bottom. She completed her look with matching gloves and heels. The beauty accessorized her look with a multi-layered pearl necklace and studded rings on both her hands.

Tejasswi Prakash pulled her hair in a bun and wore a tiara, a signature look that Audrey Hepburn would carry. The actress shared a video on her official Instagram handle and captioned it with a quote by the British actress.

“I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles” – Audrey Hepburn,” read her caption.

Netizens couldn’t help but mention the ‘kissing’ part in the comment section.

A user even joked, “@rachelgarg14 Bas koi kiss karne wala bhi chahiye… 😶”

“6 lines ke caption m tujhe vahi dikhai diya,” another reacted.

Another user commented, “it burns calories 😂 btw its Audrey Quote 😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Shark Tank India Season 2 Teaser Leaves Netizens Upset With Ashneer Grover’s Absence: “Ye Kya Doglapan Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram