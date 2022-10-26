Karan Kundrra is a heartthrob who has millions fangirling over him. Karan, who pretty much became a household name after playing Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai and then appearing in more shows – including Bigg Boss 15, also served as a ‘Gang Leader’ on MTV Roadies (12, 14, Rising). It was on this reality show that he slapped a contestant.

While Roadies is known for the gang leader holding nothing back when it comes to grooming, encouraging and motivating their teams, it was during one audition that a contestant got fired and slammed by all the leaders as well as slapped by Karan. To become a contestant on this long-running and most-viewed reality show, an individual has to go through group interviews as well as personal interview rounds where they are grilled. Read on to know why he got slapped and check out the video of the incident at the end.

In one of the previous seasons of MTV Roadies, gang leaders Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Harbhajan Singh, Prince Narula and Karan Kundrra slammed a contestant for saying the most embarrassing moment in his life was when his sister got married to his friend against his family and his wishes. When the contestant revealed he slapped her for getting court married and not telling him about it, all leaders – especially Karan, lost it. The contestant tried to defend himself by saying he did it on impulse and got offended due to his sister’s lies.

On confirming for himself that the contestant really hit his sister because he felt she was wrong (by reading from the form), Karan Kundrra asked him if he should slap him as he thinks the contestant is wrong too. When the contestant said if he feels he was wrong then he could go ahead and do so, Karan hit him across the face and said, “Ye jo tu samaaj ki baat karra hai na, tum samaaj ke sabse bade keede ho.”

After tearing the sheet and throwing it in the contestant’s face, Karan Kundrra told him, “Tum jaise log na iss dharti pe hone nahi chahiye.” Continuing in Hindi, the Bigg Boss 15 finalist added, “If my sister wants to marry my best friend, then I’ll trust my friend. Because I chose him to be my friend. If I make a friend, i think 100 times before making it. I will be happy in my sister’s happiness. This society, spoiling of the family name and all, if this is embarrassment then go drown yourself.” He added, “If your sister’s happiness is not your happiness and your more concerned about your standing in society – and your slapping your sister caused she did something for her own happiness, by marrying your freind only… You are double standard.”

Watch the video here:

Do you think Karan Kundrra’s behaviour was justified? Let us know in the comments below.

