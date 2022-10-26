Kritika Kamra is one of the well-known actresses in the television industry. She is known for playing Arohi in television shows Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Dr. Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. The actress left the TV industry after she made her film debut and later transitioned to doing web series.

Kritika has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade now. She has seen her fair share of highs and lows. The 34-year-old actress has opened up on the debate of nepotism in the industry, agreeing that it exists just like any other industry.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kritika Kamra said, “It’s a real thing in every industry, everywhere. Some sort of nepotism and favouritsim is always there. I don’t know how you can face it. You can’t be a victim of it. At least I don’t look at it that way but I think, of course there are times when casting does not open to other people because the makers would go to somebody they know or have a soft corner for. These kinds of things happen. But there is enough and more for people to test for, to get things. Everything I am doing right now, I have got on merit. So, there are these opportunities.”

Kritika Kamra also agreed that the content on TV is regressive and she has actively tried to stay away from it. “I did everything on TV–fiction, non-fiction, hosting. But I did not want to be part of any regressive content. I did not want to do things I didn’t believe in or I didn’t like watching. I tried to consciously stay away from the stereotypical image (of the TV bahu) honestly,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chandrakanta actress made her OTT debut with the Prime Video series Tandav in 2021. She went on to appear in Zee5’s Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Prime Video’s Hush Hush, her most recent outing. She will now be seen opposite Pratik Gandhi in an untitled project for Netflix.

