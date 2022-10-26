Shehnaaz Gill began her mainstream journey with Bigg Boss 13. The actress was loved and highly appreciated for flaunting all that she was, unfiltered. But it was her chemistry with the late Sidharth Shukla that won a million hearts. If one recalls, Salman Khan would often call her ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ but a certain netizen is now mocking the title. Scroll below for all the details.

There’s been a lot happening around Shehnaaz. She often posts videos of song covers on Instagram. Apart from that, she’d been shooting for her Bollywood debut, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Way before she could be judged for her acting chops, she bagged another movies – 100% co-starring John Abraham, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

Last night, it was a star-studded affair as Aayush Sharma celebrated his birthday in the city. Palak Tiwari, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut were among others who attended the bash. But it was Shehnaaz Gill who grabbed maximum eyeballs over her unusual attire.

Shehnaaz Gill donned a grey colour waistcoat and matching pants. She wore a sheer black netted top underneath and left her hair tied in a slicked back pony. Kohl eyes and nude makeup completed her fashionista avatar. But netizens seemed to have different opinion as she left she was over-hyped.

A user commented on the video of Shehnaaz Gill, “Isko kis bat ka itna fame mil rha h , koi btayega mujhe ?”

Another reacted, “Jana khana ,har aira gaira party mein gya,,,shehnaaz ke fans ,pls usko chief guest mat banao”

A user wrote, “Salman ki Katrina ab yeh hai”

“Pata nahi @beingsalmankhan ko ye tribute sympathy girl kaunse angle se Katrina lagti hai 😂 Katrina is class, yeh sasti Katrina hai,” another wrote.

Take a look at the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



