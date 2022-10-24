Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often made headlines for her bold statements, verbal tiff with other actors, and unverified claims as jabs. The actress is once again making headlines for sharing a funny meme and adding her own twist to it. Scroll down to know more.

The three-time national award-winning actress often managed to grab the limelight by speaking her mind. She took to Instagram and shared a meme by the popular account ‘Xavier’. The meme read ‘to anybody I hurt this year, you deserve it.’

Without taking any names, Kangana Ranaut added to her Instagram story, “Now that the year is ending I wan to confess something similar to my Bollywood friends.” Her ‘confession’ comes after attending Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party. Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu and Karan Johar were among the other attendees of the bash.

Take a look at the actress’ Instagram story below:

Previously, the Queen actress shared pictures from her newly renovated temple at home. Kangana posted a photo from a puja ceremony on the occasion of Choti Diwali giving a glimpse of all the new additions to the temple. In the picture, the actress was seen wearing a beige suit and sitting next to a priest in the temple.

Her temple had an idol of Lord Ganesha on a pedestal. There was a large, framed Pichwai painting behind the idol, leaning against a colourful wall. Next to it, garlands of marigolds, some fruits, and food in steel utensils were also visible in the photo. She said in the post, “This festive season, renovated temple at home.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming period-drama, Emergency. The film is also helmed by her.

