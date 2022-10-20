Recently, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and filmmaker Ramesh Turani hosted Diwali bashes at their respective residences. The events saw the who’s who of the Bollywood industry arriving and putting their best fashion foot forward. Both the bashes saw celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Shehnaaz Gill and many others in attendance.

While a lot of inside pictures from the bash surfaced on the web, a few pictures have taken the web by storm for all the exciting reasons.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share a couple of photos with Vicky Kaushal whom she met at a Diwali party. In the now-viral photos, Sana and Vicky are seen sharing a warm hug while flashing their million-dollar smile. Soon after these pics surfaced on the web, netizens shared their comments and said they feel jealous as he has both Katrina Kaif and Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif with him. FYI, Shehnaaz Gill revealed on Bigg Boss she’s known as Punjabi Ki Katrina.

A user wrote, “Punjab di Katrina Kaif and katrina kaif’s husband,” while another said, “Arrrey yaar i am pheeeling jealous… Katrina bhi iske passs or India ki ShehnaazGill bhi.” A third user said, “Needed one pic of India Ki Katrina Kaif and India Ki Shehnaaz Gill Ki.”

A fourth user wrote, “Real katrina bhi pas or punjab ki katrina bhi ahmmm ahmmm.” “I want these two Punjabi also come at the box office frame,” read another comment. “Just how fast the night changes you met him in bb as a contestant & now as a bollywood celeb,” wrote another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting lineup of projects in his kitty which includes Govinda Naam Mera opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan. Reportedly, he will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Anand Tiwari’s untitled next and Sam Bahadur.

While Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

