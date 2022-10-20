KRK never leaves a chance to launch an attack on Bollywood, Bollywood films and its actor. Right from Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and others self-proclaimed critic often posts Tweet on social media grabbing everyone’s attention. This morning, we brought you KRK’s Tweet about Akshay Kumar-led Ram Setu where he called releasing the film on Tuesday a ‘biggest mistake’. Now KRK has claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is similar to a South film.

SRK is all set to return to the big screen in full fledge roles with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Atlee’s Jawan.

Taking to Twitter, KRK claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is almost similar to South Indian film Sardar starring Karthik. He Tweeted, “According to my sources, story of South film #Sardar is almost same like #Jawaan just a little bit here and there. And Film #Sardar is releasing on this Diwali in Hindi belt also.” His tweet didn’t go down well with SRK fans as they slammed him for spreading fake news.

Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “That rumour was clarified from makers. There is no similarity. Pls do not spread fake news.” While another wrote, “Abe jawan ka bas teaser aaya teko kese pata chala remake hone wala. BXD itna hate koun karta hai?”

According to my sources, story of South film #Sardar is almost same like #Jawaan just a little bit here and there. And Film #Sardar is releasing on this Diwali in Hindi belt also. pic.twitter.com/8gtpRrqHtN — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 20, 2022

A third user said, “Yea sir the makers have denied it from both movies. They even met each other and it wasn’t same.” A fourth user wrote, “Chalti gadi pe mat chad bhau Wo srk hai Yahi patak ke chomad dega.” “No it’s not releasing in Hindi only Tamil , Telugu and rest r rumors anyway Jawan hit loading no matter what @atlee one of the most mass masala action director of south, and @iamsrk biggest hit loading 2023.”

Earlier, tweeting about Ram Setu, KRK wrote, “Releasing film on Tuesday is a big mistake. #RamSetu and #ThankGod might not survive till Friday. Ajay, and Akshay both are expecting lifetime business of ₹150Cr!”

Coming back, how much do you agree with KRK’s claim? Do let us know.

