Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story is our favourite. Not many know the couple met hardly once or twice before they hit it. One of their meetings was at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s house. We have often heard that the duo formally met each other at her party after which they decided to go out and begin dating. But did you it wasn’t Vicky but Siddhant Chaturvedi who tried to woo Kat at Zoya’s house? Well neither did we till the Gully Boy actor spilt some interesting beans on the same.

The actor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Phone Bhoot which stars Kat and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

Siddhant Chaturvedi in his recent interview made an interesting revelation about trying to impress Katrina Kaif with his dancing moves. The actor revealed that he was showing off his dancing moves to impress her but Vicky got married to her.

Speaking to Indian Express, Siddhant Chaturvedi stated, “I remember I was there when Katrina and Vicky met (for the second time) at Zoya’s party. Vicky and you were sitting down, not on the couch, and I was the one dancing and showing my moves. It was Katrina, so I wanted to impress her. But bhai le gaya!”

Elaborating further Siddhant Chaturvedi added, “Vicky and her were having a deep conversation, while I was on purpose dancing in front of her to look at me! She didn’t! But I was so happy (when Vicky-Katrina got married). It was an emotional moment for the country.”

The actor also spoke about sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif and how restless he was a day before his scene shoot with her. He told the portal, “The idea of Katrina Kaif is just too… overwhelming. On the first day of the sets, when she is in her costume and the camera rolls, you are like, ‘Wow, the day has arrived.’ I don’t have any words to describe that feeling. It truly is overwhelming.”

“A day before shoot, I can’t sleep, I am restless, on the set I am sweating and nervous because I am going to be doing a scene with her. But the moment they say ‘action’, something happens, and I can see characters and become them. For me it is action-reaction. As soon as they say cut, I just (exhale) and go, ‘I just did a scene with her!” added Sid.

