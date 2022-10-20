With Diwali just around the corner, Bollywood is in festive mode and parties celebrating the festival have kick-started. Last night, film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a star-studded Diwali bash in the city and it saw the who’s who of B’wood in attendance. While there is no doubt all their desi ensembles are being discussed, Raj Kundra’s look of the evening is also grabbing the headlines.

To the bash last evening, Raj opted for a traditional look consisting of a dark blue-almost black asymmetry kurta and white blown-out pyjamas. He completed the look with a pair of black formal shoes and a face mask that not only looked futuristic but also a little helmet-like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming across this latest look of Raj Kundra, netizens on Instagram have been having a blast trolling him. From stating that the mask is a VR (virtual reality device) to wondering if he thinks he’s a superhero, read on to know what comments are flowing in for him.

Trolling Raj Kundra for wearing a headgear – that looks like a mix of a facemask and helmet, one netizen commented, “Yeh apni aukat khud batata hai ap na muh chupake😂😂” Another added, “This is VR. Isme woh p*rn dhekta hai hamesha” A third, done with seeing him fashion different types of masks since his involvement in the p*rnography video scandal, commented, “Stop giving this guy footage! Ignore him and stop clicking him and he will take his mask off automatically”

Another, sharing a life lesson learnt from Raj using masks now, wrote, “Lesson to be learnt – kabhi aisa kaam mat karo ki aise muh chapana pade” A fifth added, “jb mu chupna h hi h to ghar se niklna knyu sirf notki kara lo” Another joked, “Why is he wearing these masks…??He thinks he is some super hero 😂”

Check out videos of Raj Kundra wearing this unusual mask here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Besides Raj Kundra, Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash also saw Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, SHehnaaz Gill, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shilpa Shetty and many more in attendance.

What are your thoughts on Kundra’s latest mask look? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Sherlyn Chopra Files Police Complaint Against Sajid Khan Over 2005 Molesting Incident: “He Should Be Suspended From Bigg Boss 16”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram