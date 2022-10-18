Almost a year after returning from jail in the p*rnography case, Raj Kundra is now active on social media. Since morning, Shilpa Shetty’s husband has been on a spree of slamming the trolls who are mocking and criticising him left right and centre. Now in his latest Tweets, Raj Kundra revealed the reason behind hiding his face while replying to a social media user.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband was jailed for almost a week when his name emerged in the p*rnography case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After slamming a few, Raj Kundra has again given a piece of his mind who tried to criticise him. When a troll said, “Unhide your face and face the truth, if you have done something good or bad, have the guts to take a stand on it. The public will always accept you as you are,” he replied to them saying, “I don’t hide my face from the public I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through.”

When another said, “Tujhe Koi janta hu nhi to Kya troll krenge wo to wife Ki wajah se famous ho gya tha (Who is even going to troll you when no one knows you. You became famous because of your wife Shilpa Shetty),” he said in his reply, “Infamous bhi #trollers.”

I don’t hide my face from the public I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through. 🙏🧿 #RajAnswers https://t.co/Ef35qsmfGS — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) October 18, 2022

Earlier in a statement, released on social media, Raj Kundra had stated, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is sub judice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Raj Kundra’s Tweets? Do let us know.

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty & Richard Gere 2007 Kiss Row Continues, Actress Requests Court To Reject Plea Against Her Discharge In The Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram