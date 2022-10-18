Rhea Chakraborty is currently slaying on the web with her stunningly hot pictures. The diva has been taking the web by storm every time she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward. The actress is coming back to the limelight ever since she got involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Earlier the Jalebi actress was called the scapegoat in the SSR death case.

Now in her latest interview, human rights lawyer and trade unionist Sudha Bharadwaj spilt the beans on Rhea’s days and last day in jail.

Sudha Bharadwaj revealed that Rhea Chakraborty danced with inmates on her last day in jail. She further stated that she even distribute sweets amongst the jail inmates and danced with them at their request. The actress was jailed after her name emerged in a money laundering and drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty’s journey in Jail Sudha told Newslaundary, “The Sushant Singh Rajput thing had been going on and on and on in the media, like it was crazy. At that time, we used to say that Rhea is being made a scapegoat. We were very unhappy with it. So, I was very glad that she was not brought into the main barrack; she was kept in the special cell. I think she was kept there so that she did not see the TV because people would keep that TV on. All the time hearing about your case would have been too upsetting for her.”

“I must say for somebody, who had been thrown into a situation like that… for her as a young person, she took it very sportingly. And she was so friendly with people. She was so friendly with the children. The first day (they met her), everybody was going ‘Rhea kahan hai (where is Rhea)?’ You know, how people are. But she would never make a thing of it.”

“And when she left, she had some money remaining in her account, so for all the barracks she asked for sweets to be given, and everybody came down to wish her goodbye. Then, everybody said, ‘Rhea, one dance, one dance’. And she actually obliged. So sweet. She danced with them (the inmates),” she concluded saying.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is yet to announce her upcoming movie or OTT project.

