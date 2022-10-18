Nitesh Tiwari is now making headlines for one of the most anticipated projects of his career ‘Ramayan’. There have been continuous rumours around the casting of the films and names like Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Ram Charan have surfaced time and again. Now, producer Allu Aravind has confirmed that the ‘costliest Indian film ever’ is on and will go on floors sooner than you would expect. As soon as the news went viral on social media, netizens started reacting to it and Redditors are comparing it with Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Not just these handsome hunks but also Deepika Padukone’s name has been doing the rounds on the internet for the film. Now according to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the film will go on floors in Summer 2023 and the preparations are in full swing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Producer Allu Aravind has confirmed the news of ‘Ramayan’ and a tweet by publication read, “Star producer Allu Aravind revealed that #Ramayan is ON and is in pre-production from last 18 months and goes to floors in Summer 2023. It will be a Mammoth and Costliest Project Indian Cinema has ever made!”

Star producer Allu Aravind revealed that #Ramayan is ON and is in pre-production from last 18 months and goes to floors in Summer 2023. It will be a Mammoth and Costliest Project Indian Cinema has ever made! pic.twitter.com/t0Zr0do2vg — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) October 18, 2022

Now, Redditors shared the screenshot of Allu Aravind’s tweet on the discussion site and it’s getting a huge response from fans. A user on the site commented, “Jab se Aadipurush ka trailer dekha hai costliest se vishwaas uth gaya hai.” Another user commented, “WHY???? Adipurush is releasing so why do we need another Ramayan at the same time. atleast wait a bit.” A third user commented, “Allu Arvind is notorious for inflating box office numbers as well as production costs – I won’t believe a single number he says. I’m sure it will be an expensive movie and all, I just don’t trust the numbers.”

What are your thoughts on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan going on floors soon? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma Reacts To Claims If Bollywood Is Conspiring Against Prabhas Through Adipurush: “I Have Never Heard A Bigger Joke In My Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram