Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had tied the knot in April 2021 after being together for more than five years. It was a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. However, within a few months of their marital news, the couple gave another good news to their massive fandom that they are going to become parents. Since then, their fans have been waiting for the moment. But, amidst all the happiness, we brought sad news for all the Alia Bhatt fans. Scroll below to know!

Ever since she announced her pregnancy news, Gangubai Kathiawadi actor has been enjoying every moment of its journey. She has been even working during her pregnancy phase. Recently, she launched a maternity clothing line under her brand Ed Mama.

Now, rumours are rife that Alia Bhatt is planning to take maternity leave. Well, it’s clearly sad news for all of Alia Bhatt’s fandom but the mom-to-be wants to think about her baby right now. As per a report stated in BollywoodLife, Alia is planning to take a long hiatus after her delivery as she wants to dedicate her time and focus only on her baby.

As a close source shared Alia Bhatt’s excitement and claimed, “Her excitement is at its peak and hence she has decided to take a good long break after the arrival of the baby. You might get surprised but Alia will take a sabbatical for at least one year and only then resume work. As she has a few releases and has completed the shooting of the same.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were last seen in the blockbuster movie Brahmastra, and the actress has completed her pending projects. She will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh and Heart Of Stone, along with Gal Gadot, her first Hollywood project.

Well, Alia Bhatt has proved her worth as an actress over the years now it’s time for her to put up her momma game on! What do you think of her decision? Let us know!

