Ranveer Singh never leaves a chance to grab everyone’s attention and make headlines every now and then. From the past few weeks, the actor is in the news owing to his personal reasons. It was being said that all is not well between him and his wife and actress Deepika Padukone. However later he made head turn when a video of him driving an Aston Martin surfaced on the web.

Soon after the same clip went viral on social media, netizens claimed that the insurance police of his 3.5 crore’s Aston Marton is expired and he’s driving the car with an expired license plate

Advertisement

Advertisement

But looks like all these claims are untrue! A user tagged Mumbai Police and wrote, “@MumbaiPolice Please take strick action on @RanveerOfficial. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!!#RanveerSingh” The officials even replied to the user and said tweet has been forwarded to concerned department.

Now Ranveer Singh’s team quashed all the rumours and shared the proof of his valid insurance policy. The proof has been shared by Indian Express and we bring it to you. Check it out below:

Well, we wonder what makes netizens bring so much negativity and hatred that the majority of celebs are facing on the social media.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh was in the news when landed in legal trouble for posing n*de for a photoshoot. The actor was even summoned by the Mumbai police where he recorded his statement.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has an interesting lineup of projects. He’s currently looking forward to the release of Cirkus helmed by Rohit Shetty. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role while Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra will be seen in the supporting roles.

Must Read: KRK Age-Shames Katrina Kaif Calling Her “Aunty” & “Chachi”, Declares “Phone Bhoot Ko Super-Duper Disaster Hone Se Koi Bacha Nahi Sakta” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram