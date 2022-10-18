Divya Seth Shah is a television actress who has worked in a few films. Recently, the star worked with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Goodbye, and Divya had shared a scene from the film on her Instagram handle to wish on Big B’s birthday. However, the video didn’t sit well with the netizens, and they started to troll her. Here’s why!

Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80 recently, and every celebrity from Tinseltown and the showbiz industry has wished the superstar with their heartfelt messages. But Divya’s wish has to stand out among the rest. Scoll below to read more!

On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, Divya Seth Shah took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS video from a Goodbye scene which looked like a ‘shok sabha’, and she was seen crying holding Amitabh. Sharing it, she captioned, “From Posters in My Room…To looking for You in other Actors. To Holi at Your Home…To the vastness of Your Variety..And to You never taking Your success for granted …Forever Mr.Bachchan Forever. Happy 80th Birthday @amitabhbachchan sir.”

However, the video has resurfaced once again on the internet, and went viral. The video didn’t sit right with the netizens, and they didn’t take much time to bash the actress. Trolling Divya Seth Shah in the shared video by InstantBollywood, one of the comment can be read, “Yeh kaisa video share Kiya birthday wish karne ke liye 🙄,” while another one commented, “Chill Guys , ye kisi movie ka scène hai ….. jaya bacchan Abhi ar gussa kregi kuch saal 😌”. One of them wrote, “Rip 🙌 likhne wala tha m , bt fir dekha y to bdy wish kiya h😂😂”. Another one penned, “Birthday wish h ya RIP smj nh rha 😒.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Divya Seth Shah’s birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan? Let us know in the comments!

