SS Rajamouli is known for huge sets and great storytelling with a stellar star cast. Post Baahubali and RRR’s success, people have been eagerly waiting for another SS Rajamouli movie. However, there have been many reports about the filmmaker working on his next project named for now SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. Even though we don’t have a lot of information about it, if media reports are to be believed then this Bollywood actress has been roped in for romancing Mahesh Babu. Scroll below to know more!

SS Rajamouli is currently basking in the success glory of his last film RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. It has received immense love, admiration, and appreciation across the globe. Now it’s time for the filmmaker to focus on his next.

Global diva Deepika Padukone after signing a film, Project K with South superstar Prabhas, is all set to get roped in for another movie. If reports are to be believed then as per a Pinkvilla report, Deepika has been selected to star opposite Mahesh Babu for SS Rajamouli’s next, SSMB29. Even though there is no confirmed announcement on the same, we can’t wait anymore!

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad shared that the project will be a real-life based incident. Talking about the same, he had shared, “Yes, you can write it. It’s an adventure story, which will roll next year.”

In another conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu revealed, “It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film.”

Well, we hope Deepika Padukone gets the part in SS Rajamouli’s project! What do you think of it? Let us know!

