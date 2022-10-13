On the upcoming episode of Case Toh Banta Hai, one of the beautiful father-daughter duos of Tinseltown, Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday will grace the show and will make shocking revelations. In the episode, Chunky took a trip down to the memory lane and shared a shocking incident about one of Ananya’s birthdays that might leave you stunned! Scroll below to read about it.

Well, while Ananya graced the show looking absolutely ethereal in a white corset detailing mini-dress, her father Chunky opted for a quirky white shirt and paired it with blue jeans. The father-daughter duo looked quite dapper together.

While having conversation with Riteish Deshmukh as reported in Indian Express, Chunky Panday recalled one of Ananya’s birthday incidents and opened up about how he made Hollywood singer Lady Gaga sing for his daughter. Talking about it, Chunky shared, “Maine real Lady Gaga se happy birthday gawaya Ananya ke liye. She had come to perform in Delhi and that time these kids went to take a picture with her. Usko jab pata chala ki Ananya ka birthday hai, usne ‘happy birthday to Ananya’ gaya.”

Years ago, when Lady Gaga had come to India to perform, she had met many Bollywood celebrities. But did you know when she met Chunky Panday, she had something special to say? Well, as per a close source who revealed to DNA, said, “When she met Chunky Pandey, she said to him that he looked so much like Freddie Mercury. Lady Gaga went on to tell Chunky that by meeting him how she was suddenly missing Freddie.”

Well, on the work front, Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday were recently seen together on-screen for the first time in the film Liger. What are your thoughts about Chunky’s shocking revelation about his daughter’s birthday? Let us know in the comments!

