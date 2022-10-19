Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars of the country. But he’s having a bad year in terms of movie releases this year. Akshay who is lovingly called Akki by his fans is facing a string of flops in 2022. But he has more problems to deal with than just that. Fans have noticed that there’s generally a huge visible age difference between him and his leading ladies, and that has miffed them off. Read on to know their reactions to the latest post by Akshay!

Akshay Kumar has starred in big budgeted movies to a OTT film this year. This includes Bachchhan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Cuttputlli, and Raksha Bandhan. All of them were disasters and bolly fans raised questions about Akshay’s work ethic and remuneration received for the films. But, this isn’t all. The actor is all set to star in another movie, Ram Setu, before 2022 closes out. And that movie is also getting backlash, but not for the reasons you might imagine.

In the latest Instagram post by Akshay Kumar, the actor posted about Nushrratt Bharuccha, who co-stars with him in his upcoming movie, Ram Setu. She plays his wife in the movie, but netizens think that she looks more like his daughter. Check out the post by Akshay Kumar below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

In a Reddit post on the subreddit BollyBlindsnGossip, the main poster said, “Better half..?? Baap beti lag re” (Better half..?? They look like a father-daughter duo).

One commentator said, “I’m waiting for the days when a 30 year old male actor will be romanced by his 50 year old wife lead.”

A poster came to Akshay Kumar’s defense and said, “Nushrat looks really young for her age. She’s 37 and easily looks 27.”

Another said, “Agreed there is a considerable age gap bw akshay and nushrat. But the least the makers could’ve done was atleast make nushrat’s character look aged around Akshay’s character. Here she looks wayyy younger than akshay.”

What do you think about the age gap between Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha? Let us know.

