Kiara Advani is one of the most successful actresses at the moment in the Bollywood industry. And we aren’t just fans of her acting skills but also her fashion sense. Be it her red carpet appearances, city sightings or movie promotions wardrobe, Kiara never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her impeccable style. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she wore a beautiful plum-coloured Gharara set by Arpita Mehta and if you still haven’t finalised your Diwali outfit, you can take notes and opt for something chic yet fashionable. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Kiara can rock the most basic t-shirt with a pair of denim jeans and still slay the look like a queen. From western, to indo-western to traditionals, Advani can make any outfit look extraordinary on her and would flex it while doing so, hehe!

In 2020, while promoting her film ‘Laxmii’ Kiara Advani donned a plum toned gharara set by Arpita Mehta which came with a high waisted blurred polka gharara and a sweetheart neckline blouse.

The gharara set also came with a heavy embroidered border and a striped dupatta in shades of magenta, peach and pink. Kiara Advani accessorised her outfit with a multi-stringed necklace that had been encrusted with uncut diamonds.

The Laxmii actress opted for subtle glam with nude peachy lips, blushed cheeks and winged eyes. Kiara kept her tresses open with a middle parting and soft wavy look at the length.

Take a look at her pictures below:

So, if you want to skip a regular saree or lehenga look this Diwali, you can actually take inspiration from Kiara Advani’s gharara set and take styling notes too!

