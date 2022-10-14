Diwali is around the corner and it’s time to buy dresses to enjoy the festival of lights. But what are you planning on wearing? Confused but want to avoid last minute shopping sprees? To help you out with some ideas we bring you the best diwali looks of the top female stars of the country.

1. Deepika Padukone

First up is Deepika Padukone. Her black and gold bedazzled saree wowed everyone at the Cannes Film Festival. Combined with the black shoulderless blouse and bold eyes, it’s a smoldering look that’s perfect for any night party. You can pair it with long earrings or wear a solid bracelet to elevate the dress and give it a modern touch.

2. Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Kiara Advani’s all white pants and embroidered bralette with pearl inlaid wrap gives off royal vibes. Pair it with some traditional heavy jewelry like the actress did or maybe forego one altogether for a more contemporary style.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Go yellow this Diwali with Janhvi Kapoor’s traditional saree. The bright saree with a silver detailed blouse will make you stand out from the crowd. Pair it with a necklace to complete the look.

4. Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Choose Katrina Kaif’s pale pink saree with light gold and silver detailed blouse for a lowkey diwali. If you are tired of loud colours and want to opt for a more calm and tranquil look then go for this. Pair it with a silver pearl inlaid necklace and some bangles to complete the look.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s polka-dotted saree is the perfect retro look for a throwback Diwali party. The actress opted to wear her gold-bordered saree with a solid black blouse. Even though she decided to forego accessories, you can add bracelets and a light chain to dress up more.

6. Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official Page (@arpitamehtaofficial)

Sara Ali Khan’s ochre yellow sharara is the perfect dress for a poolside Diwali party. Her silver sequin-laden blouse and thin wrap encompass the chilled-out yet traditional look. You don’t need accessories with this outfit but adding a light silver chain won’t hurt your style.

Which style and dress did you like the most? Let us know and enjoy your Diwali! Stay tuned on Koimoi for more updates.

