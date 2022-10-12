Kiara Advani makes sure to make heads turn every time she steps into a room. Time and again the diva makes headlines owing to her sartorial fashion choices. Kiara enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media and her choice of films continues to grow it further. While the actress is making headlines for giving back-to-back hits like Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo, she’s also in the news owing to her personal life.

Recently the diva was snapped making a stunning appearance with beau Sidharth Malhotra. The duo has been painting the town red with their lovey-dovey appearances.

Kiara Advani recently broke every bar of being the most ethereal diva with her Goddess look. The Shershaah actress grabbed eyeballs with her recent appearance at the red carpet when she turned up in a pristine white saree. For the evening, Kiara opted for a white net embroidered saree which she paired with an embellished white infinity sleeveless blouse.

Ditching heavy makeup and heavy jewellery, Kiara Advani looked like a true blue diva. In accessories, she picked medium-sized statement earrings, while in make-up she opted for nude lips and orange cheeks while highlighting her eyes. Kiara opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and mascara-filled lashes. Keeping eyebrows game on point, she rounded off her look with a small bindi.

Kiara Advani let her straight hair down while portioning it in middle. You can’t afford to miss her this look:

Kiara Advani’s this look is perfect for you upcoming Diwali parties. Don’t you think so?

On the work front, the actress has an interesting lineup of films. She recently wrapped shooting for Satynarayan Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has RC 15 opposite Ram Charan and Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

