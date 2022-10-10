Katrina Kaif is returning to the screens after a long break with a fun-filled horror film starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. At the trailer launch, the actress turned her glam mode on and looked absolutely gorgeous. Check it out below as we decode her look.

Katrina is known for her glamorous looks and sartorial fashion choices. There hasn’t been a single day when Katrina hasn’t put her best fashion foot forward, be it ethnic or red carpet looks, or sultry outfits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif a few hours back took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures before heading to her film PhoneBhoot’s trailer launch. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen donning a two-piece co-ord pantsuit, including a blazer and trousers. The outfit featured pink floral print patterns all over it and the actress paired the pantsuit with a nude tank top and nude pump heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

For makeup, Katrina Kaif opted for a glowy and dewy look. She put on a light foundation, along with contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft smokey eyes with mascara-laden lashes, and wine-colored glossy lip shade. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoops and kept her hair open.

A while back, Katrina Kaif had taken to her IG handle and shared a few pictures wearing a colourful crochet designer sweatshirt and she looked absolutely mesmerising. Katrina doesn’t need a lot of makeup or a gorgeous outfit to look beautiful, it’s inner beauty that makes her glow like a diva. What do you think?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Did you like Katrina Kaif’s trailer launch’s classy, bossy and sassy look? Let us know in the comments below!

For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra Wore A Fairly Transparent Black Dress Boasting Her Hourglass Figure, Doing Some Voodoo Magic On Us With Her Beauty!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram