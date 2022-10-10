Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill never misses an opportunity to make heads turn for her bubbly behaviour and fashion wardrobe. Last night, she attended an event in Bengaluru and we are totally starstruck looking at her red carpet look. No, it’s not anything fancy but Sana went desi and donned a beautiful green and golden thread work saree giving us ‘Rajputana Maharani’ vibes and stole the show with her smile. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Sana happens to be one of the most popular celebrities on social media with over 12 million followers on Instagram. Her fan following is so massive that she trends on the micro-blogging site Twitter every alternate day. Now coming back to the topic, her latest appearance was nothing short of magical.

Shehnaaz Gill donned a green saree with heavy detailed thread work all over it. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse and styled it with traditional jewellery including a necklace and bangles.

For makeup, the actress went with smokey brown and heavy kohl eyes. Shehnaaz Gill donned nude peach coloured lips with blushed cheeks and looked ethereal in it. She tied her tresses in a bun with a middle parting and also put a ‘gajra’ on it to finish off the look.

Sana’s physical transformation is nothing short of an inspiration for so many people out there. From chubby, she went slim and her sheer dedication towards fitness was commendable.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

She looks divine!

What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill giving ‘Rajputana Maharani’ vibes in her latest Instagram upload? Tell us in the comments below.

