Shanaya Kapoor is all set to step into the world of films as an actress and her debut is one of the most awaited star-kids debuts in the industry. Even before she appears on the silver screen, Ms. Kapoor has found a place in the hearts of millions and her 1.4 million Instagram following is proof. And she keeps sharing with them some stunning pics.

Shanaya did the same yesterday when he shared a couple of pictures featuring her modelling a beautiful strapless pink dress in the bathroom – specifically while standing on the bathtub. Unusual right? Well, we aren’t complaining cause she looks straight out of a Disney movie and we are loving it.

On Monday, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared three images of herself looking the perfect mix of hot, cute and mesmerizing in a Gauri & Nainika polka dot creation. Sharing the images, she simply captioned it, “as you can tell I love this dress” followed by a series of emojis of a heart, lips, a flower, a cupcake, a sweet, a bow, another heart and a pig.

As seen in the pics, Shanaya Kapoor eluded modern Disney princess vibes in the pink strapless polka dot corsetted tiered midi. Opting for a shoeless look (our very own Cinderella) as she was standing on the bathtub, the soon-to-debut actress styled her look with only beauty, grace and class – and no accessories.

For her hair and makeup, the actress went for a simple look by having her locks flowing wild over her shoulder and minimal makeup – consisting of n*de lips and light eye makeup.

Talking about her debut, Shanaya will enter the industry with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, essaying the role of Nimrit. The film is slated to kickstart its first schedule next year. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this princess-y look of Shanaya Kapoor. Also, from 1-10, how much would you rate it on the hotness scale?

