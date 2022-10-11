After making Shaquille O’Neal dance to the number Khalibali, Ranveer Singh went on to make another basketball star dance to his number in Abu Dhabi.

Ranveer set the basketball court on fire as he made NBA star Trae Young do bhangra on the number ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ from his film ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’.

“Trae Paaji naal Bhangra !!! Here’s Ice Trae celebrating his awesome performance with some Gallan Goodiyan! @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in @nbaarabic@nbaeurope#NBAinAbuDhabi,” Ranveer Singh captioned the clip.

Check out the post shared by Ranveer Singh below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The Bollywood star was roped in as the Indian brand ambassador for NBA in 2021. The actor has been sharing glimpses of his visit at the NBA All Star Weekend on his Instagram handle.

On the acting front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ starring Alia Bhatt.

