One of the six child artists of Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show, Rahul Koli is no more. He played Manu in the film, a close friend of Samay the film’s lead character and passed away at 15 after a fight against leukemia. Here’s what his father, Ramu Koli has to say about his demise.

For those who don’t know, Chhello Show – also known as Last Film Show, is India’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Besides going to Oscars 2023, the film is all set for a theatrical release this Friday, October 14

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a Times Of India report, Rahul Kohli succumbed to leukaemia after undergoing treatment for the last four months. The Chhello Show actor reportedly first developed a low-grade fever which was ever present despite multiple treatments. He was then taken to Jamnagar for treatment before being hospitalized in Ahmedabad.

At a prayer meet held at his native place in Hapa neat Jamnagar on Monday, Rahul Koli’s father Ramu Koli got emotional. Recalling one of his last interactions with his eldest child, Ramu told TOI, “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated, But we will watch his ‘last film show’ (Chhello Show) together on the release day of October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals.”

Rahul’s father, who earns for the family by driving an autorickshaw, continued, “We are poor, but Rahul’s dream meant everything to us. We had to sell our rickshaw for Rahul’s treatment, but when the film crew realized they got the rickshaw back for us.”

Chhello Show director Pan Nalin told TOU that the news was devastating for him and all associated with the film. He said, “We have been with the family looking after Rahul for weeks but in the end, he could not be saved.”

Rest in peace Rahul Koli.

Must Read: KRK Mocks Karan Johar For Quitting Twitter Amid Massive Trolls & Negativity: “How Will I Give You Real Reports Of Your Films?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram