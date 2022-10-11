Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had successfully kept their relationship under wraps for quite a long time. But it was Karan Johar who made them confess that they were more than just ‘good friends’ on Koffee With Karan Season 7. While wedding bells have been expected for a long time, is the couple eyeing for an April 2023 wedding? Scroll below for all the details.

Kiara and Sidharth met for the first time at the wrap up party of Lust Stories (2018). They struck the chords in no times and their on-screen love was widely reflected with their sizzling chemistry in Shershaah. Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar were very keen on Advani’s marriage and even declared that she seemed ready during their conversation at KWK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per a report by Bollywood Life, the wedding is indeed being planned secretly! “Sidharth and Kiara are very much in love with each other. They have gone through every phase of their relationship and now are sure that they want to be one and get married. And everyone witnessed their relationship on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7 all thanks to Karan. We too hope he is invited to the wedding,” the report suggests.

Source close to the development adds, “Sidharth and Kiara are out in open about their relationship because they are just sure about each other. The couple might get narrated next year in April and it will be a very close-knit affair. In fact, no one from Bollywood will be invited to the wedding as mostly it will take place in Delhi with Sidharth’s family and rishtedaar. Kiara and Sid will first do a registered marriage and then they might keep a cocktail party followed by the reception. But we don’t know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not as everything will be happening in Delhi.”

Well, we don’t know about others but Karan Johar will surely be heartbroken if Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra don’t invite him!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Watch Goodbye At Only 80 Rupees As Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates His 80th Birthday Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram