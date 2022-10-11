Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been hitting the headlines, and for every right reason. The duo finally made an appearance together as a couple, and their massive fanbase has been going crazy over their off-screen chemistry. At Ashvini Yardi’s birthday party, Sid and Kiara were seen coming out of the same car and posing for the paps, quite clearly making their relationship official. However, amidst all the happiness and love, a group of people didn’t like how Kiara dressed for the party. Read on to know more!

A while back, when Sidharth had appeared at Karan Johar‘s talk show, Koffee With Karan, he talked about Kiara and shared that he is manifesting for a better future with her. And as soon as the episode went live, netizens were left jaw dropped. Now, Sid and Kiara’s wedding news has been hitting the headlines quite often.

Coming back to Ashvini Yardi’s birthday party, in the papped video, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani could be seen coming out of the same car. While Sid looked absolutely dapper in a blue denim shirt and black jeans, Kiara Advani came wearing a white butterfly cut-out top and paired it with a metallic skirt. She completed her look with minimal makeup, golden hoops and open hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

However, while a group of people were lauding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani for making a couple entry, there were a group of people who were disappointed in Kiara’s whole look for the party. One of them commented, “When courier guy arrives and you wear whatever you find around you just to receive the parcel”, while another wrote, “They are glowing but Kiara dress is Soo mismatched”. Another one penned, “what is this styling of her”, while another comment can be read as, “Kiara’s dressing”.

Kiara is quite fashionable in that sense, but maybe she didn’t understand the assignment! Well, what are your thoughts about Kiara Advani’s look for the birthday party? Let us know!

