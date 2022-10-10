Kiara Advani is a fashionista and there is no denying that fact. The Kabir Singh actress keeps giving her 25.2 Million followers some amazing fashion goals and inspiration that anyone can take. And now, with Halloween just around the corner, the actress is doing it again.

For a brand promotion deal, Ms. Advani opted for a black lace jumpsuit paired with a leather corset belt – and let us tell you, it deserves an 11 out of 10 in our opinion. Scroll below to have a better look at her ensemble and know more about it – including how much it will cost you to have it in your wardrobe.

Kiara Advani, who never failed to make a mark with her fashion statements, recently slayed in a stunning black lace jumpsuit with a nude lining by designer Nadine Merabi. While the nude lining provides complete coverage – yup no chance of a wardrobe malfunction, the intricate sequin embellished lace detailing accentuated her look. She styled the ensemble with a statement leather corset belt by the same designer.

If you are thinking of adding this stunning all-lace, sequined lace jumpsuit to your wardrobe – and maybe wear it to a Halloween party this year, let us tell you how much it cost. The flared-bottom ensemble – a modern twist on a traditional Parisian style design cost £315 – around Rs 28,700.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress styled the look with minimalistic and simple accessories and makeup. She simply opted for a honey-shade golden-yellow rectangle earring and nothing else – the details leather work around the neckline made sure a necklace wasn’t necessary. For her hair and makeup, the actress opted for a center-parted hairdo in soft waves and classy makeup – consisting of nude lips, light eye makeup, and some highlight.

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani’s latest look? Would you pay almost a month’s salary to have it in your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments.

