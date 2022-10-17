Janhvi Kapoor isn’t just a brilliant actress but also a fashionista. It’s in the genes, I guess. She happens to be Sonam Kapoor’s cousin and Sonam herself is known as the OG fashionista of Bollywood. The actress is currently promoting her upcoming film titled Mili and is giving us back to back fashion inspiration. The beauty donned a red saree boasting her hourglass figure and b**bs looking like the hottest patakha of this season and you can take notes from Janhvi on how to rock a saree on Diwali this year. Scroll below to take a look.

Janhvi never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashionable choices and can rock the most basic outfit like a pro. Now as we know that festive season is around the corner and we have too many Diwali parties to attend, we bring you a Janhvi inspired elegant look which will make you steal the limelight at the party.

Janhvi Kapoor wore a beautiful red colour georgette saree by Manish Malhotra for the trailer launch of Mili recently. The saree came with a matching blouse which had the same colour embroidery all over it.

The blouse of Janhvi Kapoor’s saree had a plunging neckline which boasted her b**bs and hourglass figure while also giving sensuous vibes. It’s the perfect combination of elegance and s*xiness.

For makeup, the Mili actress went with soft smokey eyes with blushed cheeks and nude lips. She kept her tresses open with a middle parting and soft waves at the length and flashed her radiant bright smile.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

That’s a great outfit for Diwali if you want all eyes to be on you!

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor nailing a red saree look? Tell us in the comments below.

