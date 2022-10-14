Hollywood singer Jennifer Lopez apart from her professional achievements, often leads the headlines for her personal life. Recently she tied the knot with the Hollywood actor Ben Affleck and their wedding looks and photos had created a buzz on our social media feeds. However, it’s not only about her personal front, her unique fashion choices often hit the headline.

Be it a red carpet look or any event, a brunch date look or a dinner date, JLo always puts her best fashion foot forward and never misses a chance to make our hearts skip a beat with her sartorial looks!

Just a while back, we stumbled upon a picture of Jennifer Lopez from the time when she hosted America’s Music Awards, back in 2015 and changed into 10 outfits, making us going awe of her. From plunging neckline outfits to shimmery dresses and see-through gowns, JLo had made her fashion game on point and gave one after another s*xier look. However, it was one of her looks that had attracted me. She had donned a transparent mermaid-cut gown that featured silver jewel beads covering her assets and flaunting her perfect hourglass figure.

Jennifer Lopez had completed the look with no accessory except a few finger rings and a pair of ear studs. For makeup, she opted for a n*de dewy look, including light toned foundation, contoured cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, smokey eyes, defined brows and n*de brown lip shade. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and accentuated her look.

Jennifer Lopez is clearly ageing backwards. What do you think of her this look? Let us know in the comments!

