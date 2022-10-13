Internet sensation, model, and actress Amanda Cerny is known for her bold sartorial picks. Her social media handles are filled with almost n*de to semi-n*de pictures, and she never fails to raise the temperature with her looks. Check out as we stumbled upon one of her bizarre looks!

Remember Vijay Deverakonda standing with a bouquet of red roses covering his private parts for the Liger poster? Well, Amanda had done something like that months and months ago. Scroll below to get a glimpse of her look!

Popular actress, Amanda Cerny who had also featured in Playboy magazine as Playmate of the Month for October 2011, enjoys a massive over 4 million followers on her IG handle. In these throwback pictures, as shared by her on her Instagram handle, Amanda could be seen opting for a huge bouquet of roses of all colours, covering her b**bs and other assets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda 𝕮𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖞 (@amandacerny)

Amanda Cerny completed her look with a messy top bun and a pair of heart-designed statement gold earrings. For makeup, she opted for a dewy look and put on a light foundation, contoured ad pink blushed cheeks, pink eyeshadow, highlighted cheekbones, defined brows, mascara-laden lashes, and pink glossy lip shade.

Amanda is known for her bold choices, and she never misses a chance to entertain her audience with her sultry n*de looks. Recently, she had visited the supermarket and went full n*de to support Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

What do you think of Amanda Cerny’s rosey look? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

