The duality of a woman when it comes to fashion is commendable. Chrishell Stause once shared photos showing the range of her fashion game, and we salute her. The actress, who rose to fame through Selling Sunset, keeps sharing photos in fancy clothes that are an inspiration for many fashionistas out there.

While talking about her acting career, besides the reality show, the real estate agent has been a part of Days of Our Lives, Youthful Daze, Body of Proof, All My Children, and more. She was also a contestant in Dancing with the Stars in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to Chrishell Stause’s fashion, last month, the actress wowed her fans by sharing a photo in a stunning silver dress. It was so tight that it flaunted her figure and accentuated her b**bs. The sides of the dress had laced-up detail that made it look like a corset. It had thin straps, and we totally agree with Chrishell, who called it a “thirst trap” in the caption.

In the second photo of the same post, Chrishell Stause posed wearing cargo pants and a white t-shirt which she layered with a blue shirt. Sliding through the post is enough for us to understand that when Stause goes the extra mile, she totally kills it. We would love to own that silver dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Though it is not shocking that the Selling Sunset actress has impeccable taste in fashion. Her fits on the reality show speak volumes. Besides her fashion, Stause has also been recognised as the best reality show star.

For the unversed, Chrishell Stause won the MTV VMA for Best Reality Star this year. She beat Willow Pill of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14, Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and more people.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion updates!

Must Read: Kiara Advani Is A Vision In White As She Slays The Red Carpet In A Pristine Net Embroidered Saree, Her Goddess Looks Is A Perfect Inspo For Upcoming Diwali Parties

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram