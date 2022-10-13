Ranveer Singh is that Bollywood who can rock anything – skin-tight c*ndom-type ensembles, skirts, funky outfits – you name it. The actor, who is just back to the bay, once more made a fashion statement at the airport. The Gully Boy looked suave and stylish wearing an Adidas X Gucci ensemble and fashion enthusiasts are loving it. And if you want to have it in your wardrobe, beware – it will cost you several lakhs of rupees.

After taking a look at Ranveer’s recent airport look, we couldn’t help but surf through the Gucci and Adidas websites to find out exactly how much it actually cost. And let us tell you, the pieces we found the price of from this flamboyant ensemble cost around Rs 3 Lakh. Scroll below for a better look at the ensemble and a glimpse at the price tags.

Ranveer Singh arrived at the Mumbai airport earlier today dressed in an Adidas x Gucci acetate jacket over a white t-shirt and a pair of Adidas x Gucci GG trefoil jacquard trousers. While the shiny pink-purple, red and blue coloured jacket itself cost $ 2,980 (around Rs 2,45,500), the golden trousers come with a price tag of € 880 (around Rs 70,500). Shocked just hearing that only his clothes have crossed the 3 lakh mark? The accessories aren’t anything cheap either.

Ranveer Singh styled this recent airport look with an Adidas x Gucci baseball hat worth $ 560 (around Rs 46,000), a white Adidas mask (that cost Rs 999/set) and pink Adidas Trainers with black stripes that come for around Rs 8,000. How many holes is this look burning in your pockets already? Well, this Rs 3.7 Lakh (approx) ensemble excludes the cost of the stylish sunglasses and Apple’s AirPods Max he accessorized with.

Check out his look here:

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh’s ensemble? Do you want it in your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments.

